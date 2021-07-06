Worth County Supervisors approve $2 million in TIF funding for highway project

The Worth County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an amendment to the Worth County Urban Renewal Plan on Monday morning, allocating $2 million in tax increment financing (TIF) funding for the Highway 105 concrete overlay.

The board of supervisors opened the meeting to public comment prior to the vote, but nobody came forward to speak. The board of supervisors then unanimously approved the resolution amending the Urban Renewal Plan, 3-0.

The amendment approved the use of $2 million in TIF funding for construction work on Highway 105. The payment will look to cover the costs of work done to the westbound portion of Highway 105.

Highway 105 West will be receiving an extensive concrete overlay, starting from around the Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood and running all the way up to the Winnebago County line, according to Supervisor Mark Smeby.

This project is a continuation of the concrete overlay done to previous segments of Highway 105. The westbound portion of Highway 105 running from Northwood up to the Diamond Jo Worth Casino completed last year was only the first chunk of the road the county plans on revamping, according to Smeby.