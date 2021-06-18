Worth County Planning and Zoning receives public comment on wind ordinance draft

The majority of the more than 20 people who decided to speak to planning and zoning last night did so to show their support for more regulation over wind turbines.

“We just want to highlight the devastating impact of wind turbines,” said one woman in a white shirt who spoke at the public forum.

“This is about the health, safety and welfare of all people,” said another resident.

One of the main points of contention with the ordinance brought up by those who spoke was the setback distance. The setback distance from adjacent property lines currently sits at 1,600 feet or 3.75 times the total height or the manufacture safety distances.

Many different setback distances were recommended throughout the evening, but one of the more popular distances recommended by those in opposition of wind turbines was 2,000 feet from property lines.

The 2,000-foot setback comes from a PowerPoint slide allegedly given by the Worthwhile Wind project a few years prior.

While fewer in number, some proponents of the project wearing grey Worthwhile Wind t-shirts also raised issues with the setback distance in the ordinance draft.