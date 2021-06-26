Worth County Planning and Zoning approves final wind ordinance draft

The Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission met Friday night over Zoom to vote to approve the final draft of the wind turbine ordinance.

The ordinance draft was approved by a unanimous 4-0 decision by the commission.

After reviewing public comment on the wind ordinance in the previous meeting on Wednesday, the commission only made minor changes to the ordinance to help clarify definitions, as well as a minor tweak to the maximum noise output level of the turbine measured from property lines.

The much-debated setback distance of wind turbines remained unchanged at 1,600 feet from the property line of landowners.

The recommendation for approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission will now be presented to the Worth County Board of Supervisors on Monday morning by zoning commission chair Jeff Gorball.

Once presented, the board of supervisors will ultimately have the final say whether to enact the ordinance as is, make changes or to reject it entirely.

The wind ordinance has been drafted partly in response to Invenergy’s Worthwhile Wind project, which aims to build a 30,000-acre wind farm in Worth and Winnebago counties.