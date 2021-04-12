Worth County passes commercial wind moratorium

The Worth County Board of Supervisors passed a "temporary moratorium" on commercial wind projects in the county on Monday, though it's unclear what effect it will have on an ongoing project.

Invenergy, doing business in the county as Worthwhile Wind and Solar Farm, is in the midst of obtaining easements in Worth and Winnebago counties for a 30,000-acre wind farm. The number of turbines for the project has not yet been determined.

Last week the board tabled the proposed temporary moratorium on commercial wind farms after discussion turned to a broader topic -- whether county-wide zoning is needed in Worth. Three townships in the county have zoning, the remaining nine and all the unincorporated areas of the county do not.

Opponents to the project argue that in a past project in Worth County, Invenergy verbally promised residents a 1,500-foot setback but then didn't deliver. Without zoning, the only protection a landowner has is to include setback requirements in their contract with the energy company that's building the turbine. But such an agreement doesn't protect neighbors; only zoning regulations would do that, they say.