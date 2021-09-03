Worth County exploring new development plan

The Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission met Wednesday night to discuss the possibility of revitalizing the county.
The planning and zoning commission is seeking to update Worth County’s original comprehensive development plan created back in 2006.
To do this, the commission has brought in the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) to assist them in creating a new development plan that will benefit the county for years to come.
The development plan discussed in the Wednesday night meeting looks on how to grow Worth County in a number of areas including economics, agriculture and transportation. The development plan would also aim to research the population by looking at historic population trends and evaluating how the population in Worth County could look by 2050.
Jeff Gorball, the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission Chair, said that identifying trends for the future was one of the focal points of success for the project.
“I think it would be valuable in some of the things we put together if we can show trends,” Gorball said. “Because, certainly when you’re looking at development decisions and trying to guide strategies, it’s helpful to understand what direction things are going.”
Matt O’Brien, a council member from NIACOG, said that Worth County’s initiative in this project was impressive, and unusual, for the state of Iowa.
“So far, Worth County is the first county to have a modern day (comprehensive development) plan,” O’Brien said. “You guys are kind of ahead of the game.”
To further help the creation of the new development plan, the planning and zoning commission also discussed how to grade Worth County on the old comprehensive development plan.
The planning and zoning commission discussed numerous options for how to get feedback from the community, but there was a specific emphasis on getting feedback from those involved in its creation back in 2006.
The planning and zoning commission ultimately decided to pursue some or all of these options:
- Sending email surveys to residents
- Mailing letters to residents
- One or more public hearings
- Phone calls or emails to those involved in the old development plan.
The planning and zoning commission expressed their desire for NIACOG to assist them on the creation of this development plan. For this to happen, NIACOG will begin putting together a proposal for the Worth County Board of Supervisors, and the supervisors must approve the proposal allowing for NIACOG to work, and be paid, for this project.
It’s unclear what the future holds for the comprehensive development plan as the Worth County Board of Supervisors must vote to approve it in a future meeting, but supervisor Mark Smeby admitted he was not an advocate of the project when speaking with the Globe Gazette on Thursday.
"It's way overbearing on some of it," Smeby said of the comprehensive development plan. "I'm not in favor of it."
Supervisors A.J. Stone and Enos Loberg did not return requests for comment from the Globe Gazette.
