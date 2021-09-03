Worth County exploring new development plan

“So far, Worth County is the first county to have a modern day (comprehensive development) plan,” O’Brien said. “You guys are kind of ahead of the game.”

To further help the creation of the new development plan, the planning and zoning commission also discussed how to grade Worth County on the old comprehensive development plan.

The planning and zoning commission discussed numerous options for how to get feedback from the community, but there was a specific emphasis on getting feedback from those involved in its creation back in 2006.

The planning and zoning commission ultimately decided to pursue some or all of these options:

Sending email surveys to residents

Mailing letters to residents

One or more public hearings

Phone calls or emails to those involved in the old development plan.

The planning and zoning commission expressed their desire for NIACOG to assist them on the creation of this development plan. For this to happen, NIACOG will begin putting together a proposal for the Worth County Board of Supervisors, and the supervisors must approve the proposal allowing for NIACOG to work, and be paid, for this project.