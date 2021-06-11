Worth County Conservation closes Kuennen's Quarry after multiple incidents

Worth County Conservation has decided to close Kuennen's Quarry after reports of multiple incidents in less than a month.

The decision has been fully supported by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office until a solution can be found.

The park will remain closed until Worth County Conservation can discuss the issue and form a plan to ensure safety. Cabin rentals, however, will still be honored.

Since June 1, Worth County Sheriff and Worth County Conservation have received multiple calls involving: vandalism, thefts, fights in progress, narcotic sales, usage and distribution, brandishing of fire arms, assaults, littering and alcohol violations.

The most recent incident in the park happened Thursday at 6:09 p.m. when Worth County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man passed out and that CPR was in process, a press release from the sheriff's office said.

The man was identified as Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 18, of Hollandale, Minn. Narcan was administered to Johnson and was signed off for further medical care.

Johnson was placed under arrest by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and charged with public intoxication.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

