Worth County citizens organize legal defense fund over wind energy ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Enos Loberg declined to comment on the defense fund.

Kristi Harshbarger from the Iowa State Association of Counties said that she didn't believe there were any issues or regulations preventing citizens of Worth County from aiding the county in a potential lawsuit.

"Counties get donations for various reasons and can use those funds," Harshbarger said. "I can't think of any overarching prohibitions."

However, state law prevents elected officials from receiving gifts of any kind from a party that stands to benefit from that officials service or work.

There was also some concern over Gorball’s involvement in both the citizen’s legal defense fund as well as his acting role as planning and zoning commission chair. The fund, for which Gorball is actively soliciting donations, would likely be used to defend the ordinance that Gorball and the commission had a hand in crafting.

Stone said he doesn’t think there's any issue.

“I wouldn’t think there’s any conflict if he did contribute to that because he is a citizen who lives out in that portion of the county,” Stone said. “I would think he’s entitled to contribute if he wanted to.”