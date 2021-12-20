Work on Buddy Holly Place alleyway complete in Clear Lake

On Monday night, the Clear Lake City Council met to review the completed alleyway renovation project located near Buddy Holly Place.

The alleyway, located east of Buddy Holly Place, connects Sixth Avenue North and Seventh Avenue North. The alley serves multiple businesses situated in the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place, including Images Photography, Clear Lake Chiropractic and those in the Executive North Office Suites.

The council first reviewed the project in May, entering into a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm Inc.

The city deemed the renovations to the alleyway necessary due to the continuing deterioration of the alley’s surface, which has led to significant drainage problems. The goal of the reconstruction was to repave the entire alley with the use of 6-inch-thick PCC paving. The alley decreased in size from 20 feet wide to around 17 feet because of utility poles the city is unable to move.

The Buddy Holly alleyway renovation is part of a larger council initiative to update alleyways in disrepair across Clear Lake. The council has set aside $300,000 for these repairs.

The project encountered a minor delay this summer, when the council tried to bid the Buddy Holly alleyway reconstruction in tandem with a different alleyway repair project at the 400 block of Main Ave., but received no bids.

The council later re-bid the Buddy Holly Place alleyway as a separate project and it was awarded to Complete Concrete in Clear Lake,

According to Jason Petersburg, project engineer with Veenstra & Kimm Inc., the 400 block of Main Ave. will be re-bid sometime this winter with an aim to begin construction in the spring.

Petersburg reported to the council on Monday night that the work on the Buddy Holly Place alleyway had been complete, and asked the council to approve a resolution accepting the final work.

The final cost of the project was $69,178, about $300 less than the initial price estimate.

"I think it (the alleyway) looks terrific," council member Bennett Smith said. "It's a significant improvement over what was there."

The council went on to unanimously approve a resolution accepting the work at the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place, as well as the first-pay estimate in the amount of $65,719.

