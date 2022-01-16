Winnebago River dam mitigation project underway

If you've driven on 12th Street Northeast in Mason City in the past few days, you've likely noticed the construction work taking place in the Winnebago River.

That's because earlier this month, work on the river's low-head dam project began, according to Mason City Operations and Maintenance Manager Bill Stangler.

In the Mason City Council meeting on July 6, 2021, the city unanimously approved the construction project, which is based immediately south of the 12th Street Northeast bridge.

The purpose of the dam project is two-fold, according to Stangler. The first goal is to make that area of the river safer, as currently it's a safety hazard to the public. The second goal is to make that part of the Winnebago River useable for recreational activities.

"It'll be a pretty substantial improvement," Stangler said.

Stangler also noted that the dam project will create a fish passage over the dam. To accomplish this, the city has to make serious modifications to the current state of the dam.

"They're basically taking the undertow of the dam out and filling it up," Stangler said. "This is so that everything can pass through there and make it a safe operation."

There will also be a wave feature in the river added to improve recreational activities like kayaking and tubing.

In a previous interview the the Globe Gazette about the project, Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Scott Grummer said that recreationally, all of the mitigation work will mean that kayakers won't have to get out for stretches and portage their vessels.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $854,724, the bulk of which will be offset by received three sperate grants from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for $312,500, $96,210 and $100,730, respectively. The remaining $345,284 will be paid for by city funds.

The contract for the work was awarded to Beemer Construction out of Fairmont, Minnesota.

The project kicked off construction earlier this month, and Stangler estimates it will be complete in February. However, with the work on the project heavily dependent on weather and the water level of the river, Stangler said that February is a loose estimate.

The entirety of the project won't be complete in this window, however, as the replacing and resurfacing of the asphalt for the trails along the river won't be ready in time due to asphalt plants not opening until April or May, according to Stangler.

The Winnebago River low-head dam project is just one part of the city's and Iowa Department of Natural Resources' (DNR) efforts to improve the safety of that section of the river, with work in the area dating back as far as 2020.

Previous work on the project includes mitigation of other dams in sections of the river running through the city, to improve recreation in the same way as the section currently under repair, and the relocation of rare mussels in the section of the river near East Park.

