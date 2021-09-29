Winnebago County approves resolution, declaring Second Amendment sanctuary

Winnebago County is now one of 18 counties in Iowa to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary.

On Sept. 28, supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution that could oppose enforcement of gun control laws enacted by the state or federal governments.

In meeting discussion, supervisor Chair Terry Durby said that state Sen. Dennis Guth (R–District 4) previously provided draft language for a resolution that called on the Winnebago Board of Supervisors to “encourage the state legislature to do their job” to address this issue of concern for many counties.

County attorney Kelsey Beenken said that version was probably proposed before any counties in Iowa even started considering this resolution and was drastically different. She said she would not have signed off on that resolution in form because it was proposing some things the board does not have authority to do, “but that’s not the case with this version; this version is fine.”

“There’s no issue passing it, several counties have so far, including some of the ones around us,’ county attorney Kelsey Beenken said. “It is symbolic, but it is certainly something I’m comfortable with.”

“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said supervisor Susan Smith upon approving the resolution.

Chair Durby agreed, saying “I do too.”

The approved resolution cites a portion of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

The resolution also states that the people of Winnebago County derive economic benefit from all safe forms of firearms manufacturing, sales, recreation, hunting, and shooting that are lawful. It states that county supervisors, and Iowa state senators and representatives, have sworn by their oath of office to uphold the U.S. and state constitutions, noting that legislation is being considered and also be considered in the future that infringes on citizens’ right to keep and bear arms.

The resolution also states that the board opposes the enactment of any legislation that would infringe on the constitutional right of the people in Winnebago County to keep and bear arms.

Hancock County could vote on a similar resolution next week after having an initial discussion on the issue at its Sept. 27 weekly meeting.

Seventeen states, including Kansas and South Dakota in 2010 and Missouri this year, have adopted statewide Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions. Almost 2,000 counties in 17 states have “sanctuary” status, according to SanctuaryCounties.com.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

