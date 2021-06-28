Wind ordinance draft presented to Worth County supervisors

“This draft we propose likely isn’t perfect, no ordinance ever is,” Gorball said. “It is however, formed on a broad range of considerations, and put together as a system of rules that work together to provide what the commission feels is the best possible approach.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wind ordinance has been drafted partly in response to Invenergy’s Worthwhile Wind project, which aims to build a 30,000-acre wind farm in Worth and Winnebago counties.

Opponents of Worthwhile Wind have pointed to the negative impacts of wind turbines on the health, safety and welfare of county residents as a reason for more regulation. Proponents of the project claim that nobody has had an issue with wind turbines until recently, and point to the $4.8 million in tax revenue the project would bring in for infrastructure improvements to the county.

Invenergy did not comment on the ordinance, according to Gorball, but Invenergy representatives have stated on multiple occasions that they believe this ordinance won’t impact the Worthwhile Wind project due to vested rights.