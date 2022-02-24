Whitney Mixdorf to run for Iowa State Senate

Clear Lake resident Whitney Mixdorf announced her intention to run for the Iowa State Senate on Thursday.

“I feel called to run for State Senate because Iowans need a champion for families and small businesses," Mixdorf said via press release. "As State Senator, I plan to focus on advocating for Iowa’s small businesses, helping family farmers, defending the public education system and our teachers, and advocating for the needs of lower- and middle-class Iowans.”

Mixdorf will be running as a Democrat in District 30 against current Republican Sen. Waylon Brown, who has held the seat in District 26 since 2016.

Mixdorf is a small business owner in Clear Lake, running South Shore Donut Company since 2017. She is also Vice Chair of the Cerro Gordo County Democratic Central Committee, and Co-Chair of the Communications Committee for the New Iowa Project

Brown previously represented northern Cerro Gordo, Mitchell and Worth counties in District 26, but due to legislative redistricting he is now competing in the new District 30 which includes Cerro Gordo, Worth, Mitchell and a portion of Floyd counties.

Mixdorf is stepping up to replace the vacancy left by current Democratic Sen. Amanda Ragan, who would have been in District 30 but recently announced she would not be seeking re-election.

The general election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the new districts kick in on Jan. 3, 2023.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.