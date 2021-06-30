Where Do North Iowa counties rank in newest 'Healthiest Communities' rankings?

Strongest showing

Hancock County had the strongest showing of those nine by coming in at 121st overall, which puts it in the top 4% of all U.S. counties. It performed best in: infrastructure (83), public safety (74) and food nutrition as well as population health which both had scores of 72. It's lowest number was a score of 56 for education.

Krista Petersen, a community health nurse for the Hancock County Health System, said in an email that area residents have "a certain attitude and desire” to create a culture that is accepting, nurturing and compassionate," which contributes to such a high ranking for a smaller county.

The co-chair of the Hancock County Health and Wellness Committee, Ami Frohling, said that her group gets together at least once a month to discuss health and wellness concerns and look for possible solutions.

"This venue is one prime example of breaking down silos and barriers to create a more cohesive community for all," she said via email.

Frohling then added that the committee also works to incorporate statewide initiatives, such as Live Healthy Iowa, on a local level.

