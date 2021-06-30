Where Do North Iowa counties rank in newest 'Healthiest Communities' rankings?

On Tuesday morning, U.S. News & World Report shared its 2021 rankings for the 500 "Healthiest Communities" across the country out of about 3,000 total U.S. counties. To determine that list, counties were judged on the following metrics out of a possible score of 100: population health, equity, education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality and infrastructure, with population health being weighted the most heavily.
Then, according to U.S. News & World Report, a county's total was calculated using the average of all the category scores "as weighted in collaboration with population health and well-being experts."
In this latest iteration of the rankings, nine out of the 10 counties in the Globe Gazette's coverage area appeared on the list: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. Only Floyd County didn't appear.
Strongest showing
Hancock County had the strongest showing of those nine by coming in at 121st overall, which puts it in the top 4% of all U.S. counties. It performed best in: infrastructure (83), public safety (74) and food nutrition as well as population health which both had scores of 72. It's lowest number was a score of 56 for education.
Krista Petersen, a community health nurse for the Hancock County Health System, said in an email that area residents have "a certain attitude and desire” to create a culture that is accepting, nurturing and compassionate," which contributes to such a high ranking for a smaller county.
The co-chair of the Hancock County Health and Wellness Committee, Ami Frohling, said that her group gets together at least once a month to discuss health and wellness concerns and look for possible solutions.
"This venue is one prime example of breaking down silos and barriers to create a more cohesive community for all," she said via email.
Frohling then added that the committee also works to incorporate statewide initiatives, such as Live Healthy Iowa, on a local level.
Shifting from an individual base
The largest county in the area, Cerro Gordo, placed 459th overall, which puts it in the top 15% of all U.S. Counties. It performed best in: infrastructure (80), population health (72) and equity (67). The lowest performance was in the community vitality category (48). According to U.S. News & World Report, that particular metric considers a county's stability and social cohesion by looking at trends such as population growth and voter participation.
CG Public Health Specialist Emily Dunbar said that one boon to population health in the area has been shifting away from solely thinking about individual health to the health of the community as a whole.
"Starting in 2019, we took a regional approach to community health assessment," she said. "(Because) health issues don’t really stop at county line."
Dunbar also pointed to her department's insistence on addressing root causes rather than just symptoms as an asset in strengthening population health. One program she pointed to in making that argument is the lead abatement program that helps make older homes safe for children living in them, as lead exposure can cause damage to a developing child's brain.
"(We) focus on those underserved populations because they need our help," she said.
How other counties fared
Mitchell County came in at 164th overall in the 2021 rankings. It's three best showings were in equity (79), infrastructure (77) and public safety (75). The lowest was education at 50. Per U.S. News & World Report, "The equity category assesses income, education, health and social equality to determine how well all members of a community are afforded the opportunity to live a productive, healthy life."
Winnebago County finished 174th with its best placements being in infrastructure (91), equity (77) and public safety (72). Economy was the lowest at 52.
Franklin County appears next on the list at 225th overall. Its best categories are infrastructure (88), public safety (84) and housing (77). The lowest number is 50 for community vitality.
After Franklin is Worth at 242nd and Kossuth at 245th. Each of their best categories were infrastructure at 79 and 83 respectively.
Butler then appears at 274th and Wright at 326th. Their best categories were infrastructure (86) and public safety (83).
The full list appears at: usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/rankings.
