What's happening on Mason City's South End?

Kitty-corner from the site is the first Kwik Star location in town which opened in November 2019 at what used to be Wooz's Car Wash. In addition to the four cars getting gas, there are about a half-dozen more parked and one is going through the car wash.

To the west of them is the Tobacco Outlet Plus store that, for a while, was the only thing going in the Southport strip of businesses. But soon enough, it’ll have company with the arrival of the storage facility. The same month that Kwik Star opened, Mason City's Driver's License Service Center closed and relocated to Fourth Street Southwest.

19th Street Southwest/19th Street Southeast

That former Sears building is closest to the 19th Street/South Federal intersection where, on either side of it, there are two of the only local dining options on this stretch with Plaza Mexico on one side and Homer’s Sports Bar and Grill on the other. (Farther north still, one could find Awe'z Sandwich Shop.) From 10th Street on, everything else comes from a chain.

20th Street Southeast through 21st Street Southeast