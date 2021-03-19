What snow ticketing in Charles City looked like this year

From Oct. 1, 2020 through March 18, a total of 13 tickets were issued by the Charles City Police Department to motorists parked in and near those snow routes.

When looking at where the tickets are in the city, there's a tight three ticket cluster in the northeast part of town. Looking farther out, only one ticket went to a car parked somewhere south of the Cedar River and that was near the intersection of Grove Street and South Iowa Street. The lion's share of tickets can be found in between 13th Avenue to the north, Fourth Avenue to the south, Howard Street to the west and F Street to the east.

Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson explained that the department doesn't go right to ticketing first.

"We issue after each snowfall if the vehicle is not moved after a warning sticker is issued first," he said. In past years, the cost has been about $15.