What snow ticketing in Charles City looked like this year

For all intents and purposes, winter in Charles City is now over. Through next Wednesday, the forecasts make no mention of snow or ice or any other kind of awful offspring of the cold. Spring has almost sprung.
Which means that the precautions people need to take when there's fresh powder on the ground can mostly be put away until the fall. No more racing to clear snow from a sidewalk or alternating parking spots. The book can close on snow routes for a little while.
With that, it's now possible to take a look better and see how folks in Charles City fared with winter regulations.
From Oct. 1, 2020 through March 18, a total of 13 tickets were issued by the Charles City Police Department to motorists parked in and near those snow routes.
When looking at where the tickets are in the city, there's a tight three ticket cluster in the northeast part of town. Looking farther out, only one ticket went to a car parked somewhere south of the Cedar River and that was near the intersection of Grove Street and South Iowa Street. The lion's share of tickets can be found in between 13th Avenue to the north, Fourth Avenue to the south, Howard Street to the west and F Street to the east.
Charles City Police Chief Hugh Anderson explained that the department doesn't go right to ticketing first.
"We issue after each snowfall if the vehicle is not moved after a warning sticker is issued first," he said. In past years, the cost has been about $15.
On the Charles City website, it's spelled out that so-called "snow operations" are set by the street superintendent, who is currently Dick Uetz.
"The depth and time of snow accumulation along with the volume of traffic will dictate when plowing operations will begin," the website says. What that means in practice is that operations often start after about two inches of snow has accumulated.
Now, though, Anderson said that he's ready for such accumulations to be over and done with.
"Hopefully no more this season," Anderson said. "(I'm) ready for this to be over."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.