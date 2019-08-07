{{featured_button_text}}

Chicken wings and empty chairs.

That's about what the first Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake amounted to. The goal was to raise money for local Democratic candidates and county parties. But not much came into the coffers because, well, empty chairs.

"I remember people in the party said: You'll go three years and be done," Wing Ding Chairman Randy Black remembered. 

Not quite. 

Sixteen years later, the Wing Ding is still going and is set to have its largest slate of guests yet. Set to appear are 21 of the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020.

According to the group's board members, this year they sold out of 1,600 tickets at $35 a piece by July 29 (a little more than three weeks after first announcing the slate).

"The place is going to be hopping," Black said. 

Problem Solving

Part of the initial driver for the event was that some of the county parties were out of sorts, according to original Wing Ding board member John Ralls.

"In 2002, I became chairman of the Winnebago Democrats, the party was broke and I wanted to get together with the chairman of Hancock County to do a fundraiser."

So the Wing Ding became an answer to a nagging question for local parties. 

But those early years were a little bit lean.

High-profile guests were harder to come by and institutional state events such as the Harkin Steak Fry and the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame dinner were better known and bigger draws. 

It wasn't until 2007 that the board put some more meat on the bone.

That year, former President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker. And, if an ascendant star in the party wasn't enough, it was the year the planners opened things up to more counties. Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties became the core. 

So the base of the Wing Ding expanded and more counties were eventually able to sell events tickets and raise money for local operations.

"We want to help Democrats across the board. That’s why we’re called the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding. Organization has a Democratic drive but for the counties," Black said.

Hitting a stride

Things coalesced further in 2015. 

Event planners were able to book former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee. It was the first time that the Wing Ding had all of the major Democratic candidates running for president at the event. And the first time Wing Ding planners had to deal with Secret Service, which meant extensive vetting of people and plans.

There were enough people at the actual event that, according to Black, the fire marshals had to tell the Wing Ding planners not to let any more people in.

"Democrats shake and move and they get things done," Black said. 

Nowadays

For this year's iteration, the first emails to candidates and campaigns went out in October 2018. 

According to Franklin County Democrats Chairwoman Catherine Crooks, not everyone is communicative. 

"Some of them I talk to daily, some of them say yes and then we don’t hear from them again."

At almost every Democratic presidential campaign event, Black can be found offering a T-shirt and a speaking opportunity to candidates.

He's certain 2019 will surmount 2015.

Once the doors have opened at 5 p.m. and attendees have had their fill of HyVee chicken wings, each of the candidates will get five minutes to speechify. 

Wing Ding official Susan Nelson said that they'd like to do more but that would be reckless with so many candidates. 

The order is carefully determined by the planners. Even that is a lesson learned from past mistakes. 

For the aforementioned 2015 event, the order was randomized. 

"We tried doing it out of a hat one year which resulted in Lincoln Chafee going last," Nelson said. People were headed for the exit before the event had ended.

It's unlikely that happen this year when the Wing Ding has names such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.

But Randy Black knows there were still problems of some kind.

"It’s never easy. Not even now," he said

