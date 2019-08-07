Chicken wings and empty chairs.
That's about what the first Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake amounted to. The goal was to raise money for local Democratic candidates and county parties. But not much came into the coffers because, well, empty chairs.
"I remember people in the party said: You'll go three years and be done," Wing Ding Chairman Randy Black remembered.
Not quite.
Sixteen years later, the Wing Ding is still going and is set to have its largest slate of guests yet. Set to appear are 21 of the Democratic candidates running for president in 2020.
According to the group's board members, this year they sold out of 1,600 tickets at $35 a piece by July 29 (a little more than three weeks after first announcing the slate).
"The place is going to be hopping," Black said.
Problem Solving
Part of the initial driver for the event was that some of the county parties were out of sorts, according to original Wing Ding board member John Ralls.
"In 2002, I became chairman of the Winnebago Democrats, the party was broke and I wanted to get together with the chairman of Hancock County to do a fundraiser."
So the Wing Ding became an answer to a nagging question for local parties.
But those early years were a little bit lean.
High-profile guests were harder to come by and institutional state events such as the Harkin Steak Fry and the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame dinner were better known and bigger draws.
It wasn't until 2007 that the board put some more meat on the bone.
That year, former President Barack Obama was the keynote speaker. And, if an ascendant star in the party wasn't enough, it was the year the planners opened things up to more counties. Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth and Winnebago counties became the core.
So the base of the Wing Ding expanded and more counties were eventually able to sell events tickets and raise money for local operations.
"We want to help Democrats across the board. That’s why we’re called the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding. Organization has a Democratic drive but for the counties," Black said.
Hitting a stride
Things coalesced further in 2015.
Event planners were able to book former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee. It was the first time that the Wing Ding had all of the major Democratic candidates running for president at the event. And the first time Wing Ding planners had to deal with Secret Service, which meant extensive vetting of people and plans.
There were enough people at the actual event that, according to Black, the fire marshals had to tell the Wing Ding planners not to let any more people in.
"Democrats shake and move and they get things done," Black said.
Nowadays
For this year's iteration, the first emails to candidates and campaigns went out in October 2018.
According to Franklin County Democrats Chairwoman Catherine Crooks, not everyone is communicative.
"Some of them I talk to daily, some of them say yes and then we don’t hear from them again."
At almost every Democratic presidential campaign event, Black can be found offering a T-shirt and a speaking opportunity to candidates.
He's certain 2019 will surmount 2015.
Once the doors have opened at 5 p.m. and attendees have had their fill of HyVee chicken wings, each of the candidates will get five minutes to speechify.
Wing Ding official Susan Nelson said that they'd like to do more but that would be reckless with so many candidates.
The order is carefully determined by the planners. Even that is a lesson learned from past mistakes.
For the aforementioned 2015 event, the order was randomized.
"We tried doing it out of a hat one year which resulted in Lincoln Chafee going last," Nelson said. People were headed for the exit before the event had ended.
It's unlikely that happen this year when the Wing Ding has names such as Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke.
But Randy Black knows there were still problems of some kind.
"It’s never easy. Not even now," he said
Avenatti a hit at Democratic party fundraiser in Clear Lake (with photos)
CLEAR LAKE -- If this was an early glimpse into what the race to the 2020 caucuses is going to look like, buckle your safety belts, Iowa.
The featured speakers at the 2018 Iowa Wing Ding, an annual fundraiser hosted by a coalition of northern Iowa Democratic county parties, included two Congressmen, a former tech executive proposing a government-funded base salary for every American adult, and the attorney to the former adult film star who is suing and had an alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was president.
The 2020 Iowa caucuses are roughly 18 months away.
Roughly 1,000 Iowa Democrats came to the Surf Ballroom, organizers said, to hear from the aforementioned group of current and potential 2020 presidential candidates.
The highest interest was in Michael Avenatti, who rose to prominence as the attorney to Stormy Daniels. Organizers said ticket sales to the event soared after Avenatti’s appearance was announced.
Avenatti’s remarks also drew the most vocal responses from the audience. He called on Democrats to fight fire with fire, saying the party must fight during the campaign in order to defeat Trump and deliver the kind of government they believe in.
“When they go low, I say, we hit harder,” Avenatti said, playing off former first lady Michelle Obama’s famous quote, “When they go low, we go high.”
“I know some of you may disagree with me,” Avenatti continued. “The answer to Donald Trump, you may say, is being the opposite of him. Being noble, being kind, being classy. And I am all for those things. But tonight, with our country under an unprecedented assault by a con man who fights only for himself and degrades the vulnerable and the powerless and regular hard-working people, I believe that we must honestly ask ourselves as a party whether the folks we are fighting for can afford our gentleness.”
Avenatti stayed after the event and greeted dozens of people who huddled around him and had their picture taken with him.
Avenatti said he feels called to action, although he does not yet know “in what way” he will step up. But in true candidate-in-waiting form, he noted his Iowa connection: he said he worked on Bonnie Campbell’s 1994 campaign for Iowa governor.
John Delaney, a Congressman from Maryland who has been actively campaigning in Iowa for roughly a year, called on Democrats to establish a broad coalition of voters: progressives, centrist Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans. He said those voters have in common a desire for their representatives to work together to create a government that has a positive impact on their lives.
“They want us to focus on the basic things that matter to them,” Delaney said. “They want us to actually come together to get things done for the American people.”
Tim Ryan, a Congressman from Ohio who has been a frequent visitor to Iowa, decried what he said were rigged and broken economic and health care systems, and said Democrats must fight not only for a higher minimum wage, but for higher middle-class wages.
“If we’re going to be an aspirational party, we need to be the party that is working for $30 and $40 per hour jobs,” Ryan said.
Andrew Yang said the rapidly expanding technology economy will continue to eliminate certain jobs, including in manufacturing, so the country must change the way it operates. He said those job losses are a big reason Trump won in 2016.
“I’m an entrepreneur and a problem-solver who likes math,” Yang said. “I say that because people have told me the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math.”
Yang has proposed a universal basic income: $1,000 per month for every U.S. adult paid for by a tax on companies that benefit from automation.
Some North Iowa elected officials 'uneasy' about porn star's attorney at Wing Ding (with photos)
CLEAR LAKE – There was one big question on the minds of many North Iowans attending the Democratic Wing Ding at the Surf Ballroom Friday night.
What could they expect from Michael Avenatti, lawyer to a porn star, who was to speak that night as a potential presidential candidate?
“I didn’t know what to think but a lot of tickets were sold because of him coming,” said Steven Juhl of Mason City. “And lot of women bought them.”
After Avenatti spoke, Juhl had his answer. “I think he rocked it pretty good tonight,” he said.
Avenatti is best known for being the attorney representing Stormy Daniels, a porn star who reportedly had a relationship with President Donald Trump. But in his speech, Avenatti outlined his long background in Democratic politics including coming to Iowa in 1994 to work on Bonnie Campbell’s campaign for governor.
Jim Kuhlman of Mason City said he doesn’t know whether he would support Avenatti for president but he was impressed with his speech. “People kind of laughed when they heard he was coming,” said Kuhlman. “They’re not laughing now. He might have lit a match.”
John Justin of Mason City said he came Friday night to hear all the speakers – Avenatti; businessman Andrew Yang; Congressman John Delaney of Maryland; and Congressman Tim Ryan of Ohio. Asked if the next president was in attendance, Justin smiled and said,”We’ll see.”
Not everyone was thrilled that Avenatti was invited to the Wing Ding, which has become a launching pad for presidential hopefuls. Dean Genth, vice chairman of the Cerro Gordo County Democrats, said reaction was mixed. “Elected officials were a little uneasy about it. The people on the street have been excited,” said Genth.
Randy Black, Wing Ding chairman, talked afterwards about the reluctance of some public officials to come to the event once it was announced that Avenatti would be one of the speakers.
“We had a lot more officials who signed up to come and then, all of a sudden, they all had calendar screw-ups and couldn’t make it,” said Black.
Of the four speakers, Avenatti was the only one to receive a standing ovation from the crowd of about 1,000 when he was introduced – before he had spoken his first word.
Avenatti was the final speaker of the night. When the festivities were over, he was mobbed by the public and the media while the other three candidates mingled with much smaller groups of supporters.
There were several special presentations made during the main program. State Rep. Sharon Steckman of Mason City was presented with the Wing Ding’s Beacon Award, given each year to an individual in recognition of longtime service to the Democratic Party.
Also, Denise Counsell of Mitchell County, Charlotte Christie of Hancock County and John Stone of Cerro Gordo County received tributes. All were Democrat activists who died within the last year.
Stone was a longtime chairman of Cerro Gordo County Democrats and was one of the founders of the Wing Ding. A plaque was presented to his family members.
Black said Stone will long be remembered for his energy in taking on Democratic projects. “Onward and upward, he would always say,” said Black. He added that after a project was completed or an election was over with, Stone would usually say, “There’s tomorrow. We’ll start again tomorrow.”
Tickets for the Wing Ding were $30 and included a chicken wing dinner – hence, the name of the event. Proceeds go to support the campaigns of local candidates.
