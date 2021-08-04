What does Iowa's new fluoride law mean for North Iowa?

Still, the process is one that has been ripe for conspiracy theorists in America since the 1940s, when Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first U.S. city to add fluoride to its drinking water. One such notion from the 1960s was that adding fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral, to water was a way for communists to rot people's brains and stymie their reasoning. Reporting from the Washington Post in the 1980s contradicted that notion by finding that samples from the Soviet Union actually had fluoride levels below 0.8. So if the communists were fluoridating water to control hearts and minds, they weren't doing a great job of it in their own stronghold.