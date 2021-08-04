What does Iowa's new fluoride law mean for North Iowa?

Amid the myriad of health-related data on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, there is a page dedicated to maintaining information about water systems in all of Iowa's 99 counties.
Across 10 counties in North Iowa: Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago, Worth and Wright, there are 86 public water systems listed. Per the CDC's available data, only half of those, 43, have water that is fluoridated. The remaining 43 systems do not. While the split between fluoridated and not is even per the CDC's figures, the most-populated municipality in each of those 10 counties is listed as having a fluoridated water system.
Were any of those public systems to move away from fluoridated water, they now would have to give residents within the system a 90-day notice because of a new state law that went into effect in July.
"We had reports that communities had stopped fluoridation and had not informed their citizens or councils,” Iowa’s Public Health Dental Director Dr. Bob Russell recently told the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Doug Tarr, the public works director for the city of Hampton, said that the council there decided a number of years back to continue fluoridating the water but he agreed that it made sense to give early notifications to residents if his or any other municipality moved away from the process of fluoridation.
"I definitely think you’d want to let your citizens know. I think that would be reasonable and responsible," Tarr said.
According to him, Hampton adds fluoride to its water to get close to the CDC recommendation of about 0.7 milligrams of the mineral per liter of water. Tarr said that he doesn't worry too much about going above or below that number because officials are putting in the fluoride themselves. "You just have to make sure you’re not overfeeding," he said.
Forest City Water Superintendent Kevin Reicks said that there is daily testing at his facility to make sure the water fluoridation levels are at 0.7 milligrams per liter. If it's not, officials adjust their pump to get to the proper figure. Along with that, Reicks also said that Forest City sends its water off to a state lab to make sure that readings are accurate.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette's reporting found that the city of Iowa City has flow-controlled pumps for its water so that if the flow slows down, so does the fluoride going in. Then both raw and finished drinking water with fluoride are tested each day.
That's not quite the case for Charles City. Their water superintendent, Cory Spieker, said that the municipality doesn't add fluoride to the water at this time. "We have a natural level of 0.68 and the recommendation is 0.7," he said. Spieker then noted that if there are any issues, officials contact the Iowa Department of Natural Resources with concerns.
Why do it?
That same Cedar Rapids story notes that "for every dollar spent on community water fluoridation, $38 is saved in dental treatment costs" and that "fluoride reduces cavities by at least 25 percent in both children and adults."
Still, the process is one that has been ripe for conspiracy theorists in America since the 1940s, when Grand Rapids, Michigan, became the first U.S. city to add fluoride to its drinking water. One such notion from the 1960s was that adding fluoride, a naturally occurring mineral, to water was a way for communists to rot people's brains and stymie their reasoning. Reporting from the Washington Post in the 1980s contradicted that notion by finding that samples from the Soviet Union actually had fluoride levels below 0.8. So if the communists were fluoridating water to control hearts and minds, they weren't doing a great job of it in their own stronghold.
"There is this resistance to fluoride in drinking water and it’s mostly unfounded,” said David Cwiertny in the Cedar Rapids Gazette piece. Cwiertny works at the University of Iowa as an engineering professor and director of the Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, which provides free testing for lead and other contaminants in school drinking water.
There are legitimate questions about how much fluoride should be added to water.
Fluorosis, a condition that can cause discolored teeth, can occur if people get too much fluoride, but severe cases of the illness are rare and “no evidence indicates that recommended levels of community water fluoridation lead to severe dental fluorosis,” the U.S. National Institutes of Health reported.
There also have been concerns about fluoride hurting children’s bone growth. But a team of researchers, led by Steven Levy, a UI dentistry professor, found by tracking children from birth until age 25 that fluoride consumption did not affect their bone development.
In 2015, the CDC updated its recommendation on fluoride levels from 1 to 2 milligrams per liter of water to .7 to 1.25 milligrams per liter in response to new information about fluoride available from other sources, including from toothpaste and mouthwash.
None of the public officials interviewed for this story said that local residents have ever raised any fluoride-related issues with them in the past.
“If science says we don’t need as much, you want to reduce it,” Russell said. “It’s a sign of transparency and honesty.”
Per Russell, in the Gazette, about 20 percent of Iowa communities do not fluoridate water.
