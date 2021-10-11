Weekend crash in Worth County was fatal

A two-vehicle crash killed one on Saturday morning on Interstate 35 west of Northwood.

Just before 7 a.m. on Saturday, 21-year-old Tristen Brevik, of Hanover, Minnesota, was northbound in a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander on Interstate 35, a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said.

At the 218 mile marker on the interstate, just west of Northwood and near Diamond Jo Casino, for unknown reasons, Brevik's vehicle left the roadway and struck a 2015 Freightliner semi truck which was parked on the right shoulder. The semi was operated by Michael Cox, 51, of Kansas City, Missouri.

Brevik was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Worth County Sheriff's Office, Northwood Fire and Rescue, and Mason City Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0