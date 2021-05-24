Weed treatments in Mason City's Central Park set for Tuesday

Any plans to spend time in Mason City's Central Park on Tuesday should be pushed back.

Monday afternoon, the City of Mason City sent out a press release saying that workers will be treating weeds at Central Park in downtown on Tuesday, May 25 throughout the day.

"Residents are asked to avoid this area until Wednesday afternoon when the treatment flags are removed which normally takes about 24 hours," City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote in the press release for the announcement.

Just a day after the weed treatments are supposed to wrap up, the 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival will get going in and around Central Park in downtown Mason City.

