 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weed treatments in Mason City's Central Park set for Tuesday
0 comments
alert

Weed treatments in Mason City's Central Park set for Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Mason City Hall

Mason City Hall

Any plans to spend time in Mason City's Central Park on Tuesday should be pushed back.

Monday afternoon, the City of Mason City sent out a press release saying that workers will be treating weeds at Central Park in downtown on Tuesday, May 25 throughout the day.

"Residents are asked to avoid this area until Wednesday afternoon when the treatment flags are removed which normally takes about 24 hours," City Administrator Aaron Burnett wrote in the press release for the announcement.

Just a day after the weed treatments are supposed to wrap up, the 82nd Annual North Iowa Band Festival will get going in and around Central Park in downtown Mason City. 

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY to vaccinate at state parks on holiday weekend

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News