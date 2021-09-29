 Skip to main content
Water main flushing starts in southeast Mason City on Friday

Mason City Water Works (copy)

Mason City Water Works building on 13th Street Northeast.

Water main flushing in Mason City continues in a new portion of town this week.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 1, the Mason City Water Supply Division is flushing water mains in the southeast quadrant of town, which means all areas east of Federal Avenue and south of Highway 122 (according to a city press release from Wednesday morning). Per the release, the work is expected to last through Oct. 15.

"Water customers may notice some discoloration of the water after the mains have been flushed, however, the water is safe to drink. Caution should be used when washing clothing because discolored water may cause staining," the release then stated.

Finally, the release asked that the public not park near or across from fire hydrants during that period of time.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

