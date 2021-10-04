Water main flushing in uptown Mason City on Wednesday

The water work continues.

On Wednesday, from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., Mason City officials will be flushing water mains from Fifth Street North to Fifth Street South and from Pennsylvania Avenue to Washington Avenue.

In a press release, the city's water division announced that "Some discoloration of the water may be noticeable after mains are flushed, however, the water is safe to drink."

Officials then went on to say that people should use caution when washing clothing because discolored water may cause staining. Officials also asked that residents not park near or across from fire hydrants during that time.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.