WATCH NOW: What to expect with booster shots for COVID-19 in Cerro Gordo County

For numerous Cerro Gordo County residents who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the time for a booster shot still won't come for a while, as federal health officials have said that the time frame for a third dose is eight months after a second dose.
But local health officials are already working through the logistics of getting booster doses of the vaccine to people who want it.
According to CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, his department will likely go with a planned appointment system which means that when people reach the eight month mark, they can set up a time to get a boost dose though that could change as things progress.
"It’s not set in stone," Hanft said. "We will likely start with frontline medical workers and public health will be working with our partners."
With the general public, Hanft said that if people don't get their shots right at the eight month mark and have to wait just slightly past that, it's not the end of world. When people start getting close to that mark, Hanft said that CG Public Health will work to get info out about possible appointments.
"The urgency should not need to be there. We’ll work with people and people can go anywhere," he said.
To prepare for folks coming in for a booster shot, Hanft said that CG Public Health could be ordering about 100 to 150 doses of a vaccine a week. Other health providers in the community could follow.
Variants and authorizations
As CG Public Health plans for a future of booster doses, Hanft said the department is also continuing to keep tabs on the delta variant of COVID-19 and hoping that the Food and Drug Administration's recent full approval of the Pfizer shot will convince a few more people to get vaccinated.
Associated Press reporters Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone wrote on Monday that: Pfizer said the U.S. is the first country to grant full approval of its vaccine, in a process that required a 360,000-page application and rigorous inspections.
"Go get that vaccine if you’ve been waiting," Hanft said of the news.
Delta variant cases are now the overwhelming majority of positive cases in Cerro Gordo County, according to Hanft, and the virus is, in some instances, causing severe complications for people who are unvaccinated and come down with it. Across the state of Iowa, 2,200 new COVID-19 cases were recorded this past Saturday.
Vaccination rates in the county have ticked up as well, now at 52.4% of the total population according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, and Hanft hopes that those two things might be related. A potential sign of people taking things more seriously. "I would like to think that people are very concerned about the delta variant and what it’s doing to people," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.