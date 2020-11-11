 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Veterans Day commemoration from Iowa National Guard
Watch Now: Veterans Day commemoration from Iowa National Guard

Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford

Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford

On Nov. 11, the Iowa National Guard is commemorating Veterans Day virtually across Iowa.

Typically, a press release from the Iowa National Guard noted, the commemoration would take place at numerous events spanning the state, but this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of that honoring and remembering is taking place virtually this year.

In the video below, Brig. Gen. Shawn Ford shares a message for Veterans Day. 

