WATCH NOW: North Iowa kids take charge at Ventura turtle crossing

"(It) definitely helps awareness," he said.

In the area, Grummer said that the most prevalent sort of turtle is the western painted turtle. Per the Iowa DNR website, the western painted turtle tends to have a smooth shell with a red, yellow and black color pattern and is found in "shallow water bodies with many aquatic plants and a muddy bottom" such as ponds, marshes, ditches, lakes, streams, and river pools.

Despite the orientation toward the aquatic, the western painted turtle does venture on to land during the day when it's at its most active. And summertime tends to be the most active time of all for these creatures as their mating season lasts from about April through June.

"All across Iowa we have pretty strong numbers," Grummer said. Strong enough that he said he doesn't think careless driving could put a dent in local populations.

As for the kids helping out, Grummer said it was heartwarming. As did Taylor.

"That’s such a neat thing for them to spend their day doing that," she said.