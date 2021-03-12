Watch Now: Gov. Kim Reynolds calls Mason City development a "great testament" to vision and planning

In a stop to Mason City on Friday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds had high praise for recent projects that local officials have undertaken.

While at the 130-plus-unit downtown housing complex known as "The River," Reynolds said developments such as Mason City's "River City Renaissance" will be a major part of a post-COVID-19 economy recovery.

"This is just a motivator to show what the potential is...If we can put substantial funding behind that, this is an example of what we can see happening across the state," she said.

While visiting, Reynolds also toured what will eventually become the Willow Creek Riverwalk in downtown Mason City.