Watch Now: Gov. Kim Reynolds calls Mason City development a "great testament" to vision and planning

In a stop to Mason City on Friday afternoon, Gov. Kim Reynolds had high praise for recent projects that local officials have undertaken.
While at the 130-plus-unit downtown housing complex known as "The River," Reynolds said developments such as Mason City's "River City Renaissance" will be a major part of a post-COVID-19 economy recovery.
"This is just a motivator to show what the potential is...If we can put substantial funding behind that, this is an example of what we can see happening across the state," she said.
While visiting, Reynolds also toured what will eventually become the Willow Creek Riverwalk in downtown Mason City.
Though work hasn't begun yet, the city council will vote on a relevant agenda item on Tuesday that will begin the process. According to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, construction will begin by the end of 2021 or the beginning 2022. In early January, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs announced it would be rewarding Mason City with a $150,000 grant for the Willow Creek Riverwalk. Schickel said he doesn't believe that would've happened with a good dynamic between city and state.
"We’ve had a really good partnership. We’re a Great Places Community and that’s qualified us for some funding. And we’re looking at some additional grant applications," Schickel said.
As the event wound down, Reynolds also spoke favorably of the Iowa Great Places program (meant for new projects and redevelopment) and indicated more support for it in the coming years by doubling funding that's available for rural and urban areas alike.
"This is a great testament to that program and what you can do with it," she said. "One of my major priorities this year is workforce housing and that’s another driver when it comes to building developments like this."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.