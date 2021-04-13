Watch Now: Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors adopt five year road program

In recent weeks, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has locked in a number of high-ticket items for the future, including a $38 million budget for the forthcoming fiscal year and awarding six-figure bids for maintenance work. Tuesday morning that trend continued with further focus on a part of the engineering department.
The three-member county board unanimously approved a five-year construction plan for the secondary roads system that would go to the Iowa Department of Transportation. At the state level, the Iowa DOT also maintains a five-year highway program map that includes safety and non-interstate pavement resurfacing projects. Per the Iowa DOT's site, part of the intent in having such schedules of long-term projects is to better plan for and monitor available resources.
Still, even though the plan maps out five years, Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings assured District 3 Supervisor Chris Watts that there is flexibility. "The only ones we’re really locked in on is year one and year two," Billings said.
Included in those early years are plans such as the 4.3 mile resurfacing of County Road B15 from Highway 65 to Highway S56 and culvert work on 200th Street near Nettle Avenue. As for later years, there are tentative plans for six miles of rehab pavement on S34 from 150th Street to B43 and a bridge replacement on B-20 east of Balsam Avenue.
Funding in the five-year program is a mixture that includes local money. Local funds average about $1.08 million for the first three years before bumping up to $2 million in the fourth and $3.4 million in the fifth.
As for work the rest of this year, Billings told the board that his department as begun some of its spring and summer projects. According to him, that construction will include work on a culvert on Yarrow Avenue and bridge approach work in Rock Falls.
"When we patch it again it’ll stay smooth and we shouldn’t have anymore drops," he said.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.