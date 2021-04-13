Watch Now: Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors adopt five year road program

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Included in those early years are plans such as the 4.3 mile resurfacing of County Road B15 from Highway 65 to Highway S56 and culvert work on 200th Street near Nettle Avenue. As for later years, there are tentative plans for six miles of rehab pavement on S34 from 150th Street to B43 and a bridge replacement on B-20 east of Balsam Avenue.

Funding in the five-year program is a mixture that includes local money. Local funds average about $1.08 million for the first three years before bumping up to $2 million in the fourth and $3.4 million in the fifth.

As for work the rest of this year, Billings told the board that his department as begun some of its spring and summer projects. According to him, that construction will include work on a culvert on Yarrow Avenue and bridge approach work in Rock Falls.

"When we patch it again it’ll stay smooth and we shouldn’t have anymore drops," he said.

