Watch: Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors discuss COVID-19 registration with CG Public Health

"Every staff that’s in the office is on the call rotation," Hanft said.

At the start of his discussion with the board, Hanft updated the supervisors about his department's website for COVID-19 vaccine registration. According to him, the server wasn't able to immediately handle the volume of applicants who came in, but it did recover and people were able to get registered.

"Online slots were gone in four minutes," Hanft said.

Kristine Axiotis, a 74-year-old resident, said that when she tried to get on yesterday morning right at 10 a.m., the site said "not available." She tried multiple times and didn't have any luck. Not even when she got through to a form where she filled out relevant health information. In that instance, Axiotis said she got to the end only to see that the appointment slot had been filled.

Axiotis herself has to use computers for the work that she does, so she said that technical aspect of the process didn't bother her. But she does worry about others in her age group who might not have the same tech savvy.

"You wonder about other people who are just clueless about how to get sign up," Axiotis said.

