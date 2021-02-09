Watch: Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors discuss COVID-19 registration with CG Public Health

For the second week in a row, near the tail end of their Tuesday morning meeting, the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors had a number of questions for CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft, who was on hand to discuss the latest in COVID-19 vaccine registration for the county.
They wanted to know how the actual process of registration for those age 65 and older was going, the total numbers for vaccination and whether or not more help is needed.
One major question that District One Supervisor Tim Latham wanted to know is if the public health department would benefit from having more people on hand to field phone calls from people who aren't able to register for the COVID-19 vaccine online. Hanft pointed out that even if the department doubled the number of staff fielding calls and doubled the phone lines running in and out of the building, there would still be residents waiting on hold because the demand is high.
"Every staff that’s in the office is on the call rotation," Hanft said.
At the start of his discussion with the board, Hanft updated the supervisors about his department's website for COVID-19 vaccine registration. According to him, the server wasn't able to immediately handle the volume of applicants who came in, but it did recover and people were able to get registered.
"Online slots were gone in four minutes," Hanft said.
Kristine Axiotis, a 74-year-old resident, said that when she tried to get on yesterday morning right at 10 a.m., the site said "not available." She tried multiple times and didn't have any luck. Not even when she got through to a form where she filled out relevant health information. In that instance, Axiotis said she got to the end only to see that the appointment slot had been filled.
Axiotis herself has to use computers for the work that she does, so she said that technical aspect of the process didn't bother her. But she does worry about others in her age group who might not have the same tech savvy.
"You wonder about other people who are just clueless about how to get sign up," Axiotis said.
Axiotis then went on to say that she does have a frustration with having to wait seven days at a time to try again to get registered.
"This is kind of a serious thing to wait week by week."
Though there were issues with online registration, Hanft did say to the supervisors that the call-in center the department has worked well.
"The call-in allocation for timeslots were filled in about two hours."
For this week, Hanft did say that the county anticipates getting 1,600 vaccines out to people, which will matter more with new benchmarks the state has put in place.
According to Hanft, the Iowa Department of Public Health has told counties that they need to use 80% of the doses they receive in a given week before they are able to get an additional shipment. Hanft said that he doesn't anticipate that meeting the threshold will be an issue for his department.
Along with that, Hanft said that CG Public Health is also scheduling more boost doses for people who have had already their initial dose but that there's a slight bottleneck.
To this point, 1,566 Cerro Gordo County residents are listed on the IDPH's coronavirus website as having completed the vaccine series while 5,714 are listed as having begun the process based on their county of residence.
When the meeting wrapped, Hanft fielded an additional question that had come in from more than a few residents: When a person registers, can they also do it for their spouse?
"They can," Hanft said before adding an important caveat. "If you sign up for a family member, you don't want to put your family member down under your name. We get that. Some people sign up twice for the same family member so then we have to call them back and either drop one of them or change the name to make sure we don't have one person in for two timeslots."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.