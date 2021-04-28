Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at CG Public Health, young people encouraged to get vaccine

"The confusion is still there among a lot of folks who would be willing to get vaccinated but just don’t know ... The average person is going to say: I’ll put it off until tomorrow or I won’t get it at all," Foster said before following up by saying, "You’ve got to try and encourage individuals."

Foster then shared with his fellow panelists that at least part of the reason he got vaccinated was that he didn't want to be inconsiderate to his fellow family members and those in his community. In the community, Hanft said that Foster has been quite helpful in encouraging Black residents to visit clinics, which is part of the department's current push.

While the county is focused on boosting vaccination rates, the City of Mason City is anticipating the first round of local relief funding to arrive in May.