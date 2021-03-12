Virtual presentation to cover redistricting

Iowans are invited to learn about the state’s reapportionment and redistricting process in a virtual presentation, “Iowa’s process of redistricting: The nation’s gold standard,” from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Ed Cook, senior legal counsel with the Legal Services Division of Iowa’s non-partisan Legislative Services Agency, will be the presenter. He was the agency’s lead attorney for Iowa’s redistricting efforts in 2001 and 2011.

The Zoom presentation will be sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Iowa and Drake University’s Law School. Registration for the free public event is required at https://www.drake.edu/law/alumni/cle/.

