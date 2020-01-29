Video: How to Caucus in Iowa (In Song)
Video: How to Caucus in Iowa (In Song)

With Iowa caucuses less than a week away, our newsroom wanted to explain to you the caucusing process in a fun way — so we did it in song.

After watching, check out the related local caucus information below.

It should be noted that the way Democrats and Republicans caucus in Iowa is different; while Republicans cast a vote, the Democratic process involves dividing into groups based on what candidate you support. But you'll learn how that works momentarily.

We hope you enjoy!

Iowa caucus: Mock caucus event set for Tuesday night in Cerro Gordo County
Caucus site locator: where to go across North Iowa
Caucus site locator: where to go in Mitchell County
