Ventura water treatment facility to start construction next week

A new water treatment facility in Ventura years in the making is set to begin construction next week.

The water treatment plant has been in discussion for over five years, according to city clerk Robert Quintero, and finally is set to begin construction next week.

"It's been a long time in the making," said Quintero.

Ventura is building the new water treatment facility due to the wells currently being used to provide water in Ventura becoming too small and outdated for the community.

"The well in Venetian Village was built in 1978," Quintero explained. "It wasn't really a sustainable option long term."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Years ago the city council began discussions over a water treatment plant, but Ventura City Council awarded The Joseph Company out of Austin, Minnesota, with the contract for the water treatment plant earlier this year on April 26.

The cost of construction estimated by The Joseph Company in its bid is $2,457,000, but the total estimated cost of the project, according to Quintero, is $3,750,000.

The water treatment plant is going to be located next to Ventura City Hall on Sena Street.