Vance Jorgensen, Highway 18 LLC respond to Mason City emails about building collapse

Highway 18 LLC, the deed holder for the property also known as the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. building on the corner of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast in Mason City, believes that its being impugned by municipal officials.

In a statement shared Tuesday afternoon by Vance Jorgensen, the agent representing the company, Highway 18 LLC asserted that its delays in cleaning up damage done by a June 29 parapet collapse are not solely its fault.

"Said implication is false," the release stated.

Plans presented, 2018 work

The statement then asserted that city officials have not responded to a two-page proposal from mid-July that showed plans to reinforce a portion of the northwest wall of the warehouse. Mason City workers have said previously that the lanes and sidewalks cannot fully reopen until the building is secured.