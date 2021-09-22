Vance Jorgensen, Highway 18 LLC respond to Mason City emails about building collapse

Highway 18 LLC, the deed holder for the property also known as the Letts, Spencer, Smith Co. building on the corner of South Federal Avenue and Fifth Street Southeast in Mason City, believes that its being impugned by municipal officials.
In a statement shared Tuesday afternoon by Vance Jorgensen, the agent representing the company, Highway 18 LLC asserted that its delays in cleaning up damage done by a June 29 parapet collapse are not solely its fault.
"Said implication is false," the release stated.
Plans presented, 2018 work
The statement then asserted that city officials have not responded to a two-page proposal from mid-July that showed plans to reinforce a portion of the northwest wall of the warehouse. Mason City workers have said previously that the lanes and sidewalks cannot fully reopen until the building is secured.
From there, the release goes on to say that: "Since June, the City of Mason City has made many demands of Highway 18 LLC" but that most of the demands are "for cosmetic defects or for decades-old reinforcement features that are and remain stable and have nothing to do with any legitimate safety concern of the structure."
Then, the release offers up the suggestion that: Damage to its property, and one reason why the east parapet wall collapsed, has to do with Highway 122 reconstruction from 2018.
"During said reconstruction project, on August 14, 2018, eleven events were recorded that exceeded the project vibration limit. Review of the waveforms indicated that this was likely caused by pavement demolition, occurring in close proximity to the west wall of the warehouse," the release said. It then noted that fragments of concrete had possibly been dislodged from a west basement wall.
Near the end of the release, it's said flatly that: "Not surprisingly, no governmental entity has accepted any responsibility for the 2018 property damage."
Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett disputed those claims following Tuesday night's Mason City Council meeting.
"I don't know what supporting evidence there is to that end. We completed a structural evaluation and he (Jorgensen) has an evaluation that was completed. I guess I won't even speculate to that claim," Burnett said.
Beforehand
This past weekend, the Globe Gazette published a story entitled: "'Someone will die:' Emails show Mason City's frustration about broken building" about the issues surrounding the parapet collapse in late June and the time that it's taken to get things cleaned up.
"As this is a dangerous condition ... created by inaction on the building, please provide an update on your actions to correct the failures."
In one email, from July, Burnett wrote that someone will die if the situation isn't resolved. He continued: "I want legal engaged to start the pressure if the date of work beginning is not within the next week. This has already gone on too long."
For that weekend story, Jorgensen did not respond to requests for comment sent by the Globe Gazette on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.