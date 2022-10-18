 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
US Rep. Ashley Hinson released from Cedar Rapids hospital

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks during a town hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. 

Hinson, a Republican, made her re-election campaign official Monday, submitting more than 6,600 nominating signatures to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, according to a news release.

 Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS  (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said.

Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her office.

“I am feeling much better, will continue resting at home, and look forward to getting out on the road to be with Iowans soon,” Hinson said in a statement Tuesday morning.

A debate scheduled for Tuesday night between Hinson, a Republican, and her Democratic challenger, Liz Mathis, was canceled in light of Hinson’s medical emergency.

Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the debate.

