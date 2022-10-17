 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

US Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa treated for kidney infection

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks during a town hall at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. 

Hinson, a Republican, made her re-election campaign official Monday, submitting more than 6,600 nominating signatures to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, according to a news release.

 Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa has been hospitalized with a kidney infection, her office said Monday.

Hinson's chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, issued a statement saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids.

"She is looking forward to being back on the road soon," Peacock said.

Hinson's congressional office confirmed that Hinson, a Republican, remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.

Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator. Iowa's 2nd Congressional District includes Cerro Gordo County.

