US Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa has been hospitalized with a kidney infection, her office said Monday.
Hinson's chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, issued a statement saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids.
"She is looking forward to being back on the road soon," Peacock said.
Hinson's congressional office confirmed that Hinson, a Republican, remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.
Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator. Iowa's 2nd Congressional District includes Cerro Gordo County.
Photos: Former Vice President Pence attends 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner
092922-qc-nws-pence-22.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-24.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-29.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence answers questions from the media during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-25.jpg
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, listens to Former Vice President Mike Pence speak during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-36.jpg
State Rep. Mark Cisneros speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-26.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, after speaking at the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-31.jpg
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-37.jpg
State Rep. Mark Cisneros speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-32.jpg
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-28.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence answers questions from the media during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-34.jpg
Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-23.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-33.jpg
Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-35.jpg
Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-30.jpg
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-27.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence poses for a photo with local law enforcement members during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-14.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence receives a piece of chicken during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-19.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-10.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets Martha Luke during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-18.jpg
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, and Former Vice President Mike Pence shake hands during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-13.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence talks with attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-20.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-09.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-16.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets with attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-08.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-07.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Analeeya Cisneros, 12, during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-17.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence listens to State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, speak during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-12.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets Kyle Stuart during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-15.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence receives a piece of chicken during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-11.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-21.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-06.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Mateo Cisneros, 13, during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-03.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-04.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets Randy Millam of Lowden during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner on Thursday in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-01.jpg
State Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton, greets Former Vice President Mike Pence during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-02.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
092922-qc-nws-pence-05.jpg
Former Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees during the 15th annual Kaufmann Family Harvest Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Wilton.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.