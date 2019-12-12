{{featured_button_text}}
Greenfield tours Turtle Creek Windfarm

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield toured the Turtle Creek Wind Farm in Stacyville on Monday, Oct. 21, where she discussed her commitment to investing in Iowa’s clean energy industry with Senior Operations Manager Justin Van Beusekon and Lead Technician Kody Retterath.

Theresa Greenfield’s campaign in Iowa’s U.S. Senate Democratic primary was endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ Iowa chapter, which represents more than 9,000 Iowa workers.

Greenfield is one of five Democrats seeking the party’s nomination to run in the state’s U.S. Senate race next year.

When Greenfield was 24 years old and expecting her second child, her first husband — a union electrical worker — was killed in an accident at his job. With the help of the union and Social Security survivor benefits, the Greenfield campaign said, she was able to provide for her two sons.

“Theresa Greenfield knows firsthand the risks and challenges our members face on the job, and she will honor their hard work in the U.S. Senate,” IBEW state president Patrick Wells said in a statement provided by the Greenfield campaign. “Iowans can trust Theresa to fight tirelessly for good wages and benefits, invest in job training and rural infrastructure, and ensure all hardworking families get the fair shot they deserve. Theresa will be a strong partner and ally for Iowa workers in Washington, and we’re proud to endorse her campaign.”

