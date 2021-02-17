Two Mason City students serve as 'Mayor for the Day'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Osmundson's essay revolved around giving better pay to Mason City police officers, while Smith wrote about stopping hunger by having another Community Kitchen location on the south end of town. Osmundson was partially inspired by a neighbor who is in law enforcement; Smith fondly recalled helping out at the food bank once.

Early into Wednesday's proceedings, both students were asked whether or not they could see themselves running for some kind of local public office in the future. Osmundson had reservations about the prospect. but Smith didn't hesitate to say, "Yes, because I'm into this stuff."

Following a radio Q&A, Smith and Osmundson then had the chance to meet with department heads from development services, engineering, fire, personnel and police to talk with them about what their days are like and how they serve the city.