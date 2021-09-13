Two Mason City sirens didn't work during late August tornado warning

"They said they’d make a note of it," Secora said.

Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett confirmed that the city did receive reports of sirens in that area not working and that they are currently being repaired.

"It is fairly common to find these problems when a tornado warning occurs because people pay more attention to the system when it is not a test and notice the siren in their area is not working," Burnett wrote in email before adding that people should report siren malfunctions to the city as they notice them.

Burnett then said that the sirens the city has right now are nearing the end of their life cycle so officials are working to get the warning systems replaced over the next three years. In total, there are 12 sirens around town.

"They are about 20 years old and 25-30 years is the approximate lifespan," he wrote.