Two Mason City sirens didn't work during late August tornado warning

During the Aug. 27 tornado warnings for Cerro Gordo and Floyd County, which produced rotating wall clouds or funnel clouds, Mason City resident Jeff Secora couldn't help but notice what wasn't happening.
Secora lives near the Kentucky Ridge Assisted Living facility in the southeast part of town and couldn't hear the outdoor warning system for his area going off to signal an emergency.
"It just didn’t seem that there was no way we couldn’t hear it. I looked outside and listened and couldn’t hear anything," Secora said.
After things had calmed back down, Secora said that he talked with neighbors who noted that the siren wasn't "firing." From there, he shared that he dialed both the 911 operator and the Mason City Police Department.
"They said they’d make a note of it," Secora said.
Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett confirmed that the city did receive reports of sirens in that area not working and that they are currently being repaired.
"It is fairly common to find these problems when a tornado warning occurs because people pay more attention to the system when it is not a test and notice the siren in their area is not working," Burnett wrote in email before adding that people should report siren malfunctions to the city as they notice them.
Burnett then said that the sirens the city has right now are nearing the end of their life cycle so officials are working to get the warning systems replaced over the next three years. In total, there are 12 sirens around town.
"They are about 20 years old and 25-30 years is the approximate lifespan," he wrote.
Secora said that he's glad to hear that the city is doing something about the siren issue but wished there would've been more transparency.
"It’d be nice if they’d update people if it’s working or not. The season’s passed unless we have something really catastrophic," he said.
In a Globe Gazette piece from 2011, then Mason City Fire Chief Bob Platts said that the sirens are not designed to alert people when they're inside their homes. "They are outdoor warning sirens. They are meant to get people that are outdoors inside. If you are inside, you should be listening to your TV, going online or better yet, have a weather radio."
