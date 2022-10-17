Tuesday's 2nd Congressional District debate canceled

JOHNSTON -- Due to unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability, the debate for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District race has been canceled. "Iowa Press Debates: 2nd Congressional District" was scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. There are no plans to reschedule the debate at this time.

The campaigns for candidates U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, and state Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, were offered several possible dates to reschedule the debate prior to the midterm election. None of those dates were mutually acceptable to the campaigns.

Earlier Monday, Hinson's campaign issued a statement saying she had been admitted to a Cedar Rapids hospital Sunday night with a kidney infection.

"She is looking forward to being back on the road soon," said Hinson's chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock.

Hinson's congressional office confirmed Hinson remained hospitalized Monday morning. The office did not respond to a question about when she was expected to be released, saying only that it would issue another statement if there was an update Monday afternoon.

Hinson is running for reelection to Iowa's 2nd Congressional District seat and is being challenged by Mathis. Iowa's 2nd Congressional District includes Cerro Gordo County and much of eastern North Iowa.

Iowa PBS’s Tuesday night broadcast will return to its regularly scheduled programming with an episode of "Finding Your Roots" with Henry Louis Gates Jr.