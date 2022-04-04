Travis Pike to seek Republican nomination for District 3 CG supervisor seat

The upcoming election for the three Cerro Gordo County Supervisor seats continues to heat up.

In District 3 of Cerro Gordo County there are now four people seeking to be elected as supervisor this coming November. The newest addition to the bunch is Travis Pike, who will be seeking the Republican nomination for the supervisor seat.

Pike is a farmer and a former teacher who lives just north of Mason City, and is seeking an elected government position for the first time.

"I'd like to see the county grow, and I thought I was at a point n my life where I could make a difference," Pike said.

While Pike does not have previous government experience, he is an active member of the North Iowa community, serving on the Rock Falls Area Betterment Committee and as an official for high school sporting events in the area.

With his campaign, Pike hopes to continue improving rural infrastructure in the community and to take a closer look at green-energy initiatives, such as windmills and solar that are attempting to come to the community.

"I want to help this county grow and be successful," Pike said. "I would like citizens to know I'm here to make things better for everybody... I'll be there to listen and take down their concerns."

The seat is highly contested, with the race pitting Pike against Don O'Connor for the Republican nomination, and the winner facing down Democratic nominee which will be either Lori Meacham Ginapp or Councilman Paul Adams.

District 3 wasn't originally to be up for grabs this year, as current supervisor Chris Watts is only halfway through his four-year term. However, due to county redistricting, Watts was moved into District 2 starting in 2023, a spot which is also being sought by current supervisor Tim Latham.

Currently, districts 1 and 3 both cover parts of Mason City — District 1, the western portion, and 3, the eastern portion. District 1 also contains Bath Township and small portions of the Lime Creek and Lake townships, while District 3 contains the Portland, Owen and Dougherty townships.

District 2 contains the remaining 11 townships, as well as the entirety of Clear Lake.

The revised districts are a significant change from the current ones.

District 1 will be an entirely urban district covering the southern, western and southeastern portions of Mason City, while District 3 will cover the northern and northeastern portions of Mason City, as well as the Lime Creek and Falls townships.

District 2 will cover the remaining townships and Clear Lake.

As a result of redistricting, Watts and supervisor Tim Latham will have to compete in a primary this summer for the District 1 supervisor seat.

The third supervisor, Casey Callanan, is seeking reelection in District 2 and is currently the only candidate in that district to announce a bid for the seat.

The county supervisor primaries, where either Pike or O'Connor will be nominated, will be held on Tuesday, June 7. The following general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

