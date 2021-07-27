Transit study could mark big changes for Mason City

By the numbers from Bourne, about 75.2% of jobs in Mason City are within a half-mile of the public transit system. That number is just a shade higher, 76%, for households near transit.

New days and times

Along with route changes and creations, the study recommends that the city of Mason City consider purchasing new buses and hiring two to four new drivers.

Per the survey results that Bourne included, the two main improvement priorities for current bus riders were later route times and Saturday routes. At present, the study considered that not having those is a weakness for the system.

Other weaknesses listed included: long travel times, low promotion of the transit system and stigmas about ridership. However, about 73% of the people polled said that the overwhelming reason they didn't frequently use the transit system is because they prefer to drive. Overall, about 75% of the 203 people polled said that they hadn't used transit in the past two years.