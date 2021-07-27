Transit study could mark big changes for Mason City

Since 2004, much of the Mason City public transit system and what revolves around it has been locked in place. Rates and fares have remained at 50 cents while available routes for passengers have more or less stayed the same even as the town has seen increased development in business and housing.
At its most recent meeting this past week, the Mason City Council unanimously approved the adoption of a study that could bring the biggest changes to public transit in more than 15 years.
The study, conducted by Bourne Transit Consulting and funded via the Iowa Department of Transportation and the CARES Act, made a point of looking at the current route structure of Mason City public transit and trying to find modifications that could both reduce travel times and increase ridership.
"(A) route being added to the west is one of the biggest talking points," At-Large Council Member Paul Adams said during the meeting.
The study, which is found in the latest council packet on the Mason City website, does mention the possibility of some changes in service for western Mason City. One option the research explores is adding a "west express" service that would go from downtown to Walmart, Target, Hy-Vee West and MercyOne North Iowa. Such a change could mean adding a new bus and driver unless the current "west central blue route" was modified to include crossover riders.
"Changes here could reduce roundtrip travel times by 30 minutes," the work states.
Another route suggestion included is to eliminate the East State Street portion of the "east central red route" and focus more on access to Hy-Vee East and the Regency area to help riders avoid long walks while carrying groceries.
With that, Bourne's analysis mentioned using an "east express" route to cover East State Street, the Mason City High School complex and North Iowa Area Community College. Other route alterations could include the "north central green route" so there's less focus on the Highlands neighborhood and a western extension to hit West Haven, Central Heights and Gracious Estates.
By the numbers from Bourne, about 75.2% of jobs in Mason City are within a half-mile of the public transit system. That number is just a shade higher, 76%, for households near transit.
New days and times
Along with route changes and creations, the study recommends that the city of Mason City consider purchasing new buses and hiring two to four new drivers.
Per the survey results that Bourne included, the two main improvement priorities for current bus riders were later route times and Saturday routes. At present, the study considered that not having those is a weakness for the system.
Other weaknesses listed included: long travel times, low promotion of the transit system and stigmas about ridership. However, about 73% of the people polled said that the overwhelming reason they didn't frequently use the transit system is because they prefer to drive. Overall, about 75% of the 203 people polled said that they hadn't used transit in the past two years.
As far as strengths, the Bourne research noted that the buses are reliable (on time), cover most of the city limits and are affordable for those who need to use them. In fact, the research suggests that the single-use fare is at an ideal price and that raising it wouldn't help much with increasing revenue as ridership could decline.
How to make it work
During the council's discussion on the item, Third Ward Council Member Joshua Masson asked Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse what the implication of adopting and approving the city was.
"You are accepting the study as the document we will go forward with to work with the city council on establishing priorities," Van Steenhuyse said. "We could wind up doing none of it or all of it?," Masson then asked. "Correct," Van Steenhuyse responded.
Bourne's review includes two paths for implementing some or all of the overhauls it outlines: a total revamp all at once that would "require significant local funding" or a phased-in implementation over the period of several years.
The July 20 meeting packet for the Mason City Council noted that a "west express" route could cost about $86,250 while pursuing the "crossover" option likely wouldn't incur any new costs. Other costs could come with adding: automated ticketing, LED signs with the times between stops, marked stops and bus shelters.
If the data that Bourne has is any indicator, whatever changes that Mason City does pursue will come as ridership continues to tick upward. From 2015 through 2019, Mason City's number went up by about 8.3% even as ridership in other similar cities (such as Marshalltown) went down.
