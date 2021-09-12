 Skip to main content
Townhall Wednesday with state auditor Rob Sand
State Auditor Rob Sand will host a townhall meeting on Wednesday to discuss his role in state government and to take your questions.

The townhall will be held from 2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. at Central Park, on the corner of First Street Northwest and North Federal Avenue.

Rob Sand

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

Sand's name has been mentioned numerous times as a potential Democratic challenger to Gov. Kim Reynolds. In a similar townhall meeting in July in Cedar Falls, Sand told those gathered that he felt he was making a difference as auditor.

"It's just a big decision," he continued. "In the meantime, I have a job that I can focus on, and maybe the clouds part at a certain point and the decision becomes easier."

Sand last made a full state tour in 2019, when he was first elected auditor.

Be sure to bring your own seating.

