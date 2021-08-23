Tony Brownlee to seek board of education reelection

Clear Lake Community School District Board of Education member Tony Brownlee will seek reelection in 2021.

Brownlee has served on the board of education as a director for one term, and will be seeking a second term this fall, officially submitting his candidacy on Monday.

Brownlee graduated from Central College in 2002 and graduated from Iowa State University in 2005. Brownlee is currently the president of the software development company, Kingland Systems.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

