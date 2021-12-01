Timeline set for future of Worth County wind ordinance

The future of the wind-energy ordinance in Worth County is beginning to form a clear picture.

On Monday morning, the Worth County Board of Supervisors met to review the proposed ordinance on wind energy.

The supervisors had the chance to review the ordinance's contents, but after making substantial changes to it at their Monday, Nov. 22, meeting the supervisors decided no further changes were needed. A timeline is being crafted, with a final vote expected in January.

While the date will officially be set on Monday, Dec. 6, the supervisors all indicated the first reading of the ordinance will occur on Dec. 20. Once the first reading passes, the two subsequent readings of the ordinance are required to be passed. The dates for those readings will be set on Dec. 20 as well.

Drafting of the wind ordinance began earlier in the year, and was officially proposed to the board this summer by the Worth County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The ordinance was drafted partially in response to the Worthwhile Wind energy project by Invenergy, which has been in development in Worth County since 2018. The company aims to build a wind farm in Worth and Winnebago counties.

Worthwhile Wind's future is now in limbo after its development agreement failed to pass through a board meeting in October, but Invenergy has remained adamantly countered that any potential ordinance on wind energy would not apply to Worthwhile Wind, due to them having vested rights in the community.

There’s been significant opposition to the project, with detractors citing the negative impacts of turbines and broken promises made during the construction of Invenergy's nearby Deer Creek wind farm as reasons for more restrictions to be placed on wind energy. However, proponents of the project point to the $4.8 million in tax revenue it would bring in infrastructure improvements within the county.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

