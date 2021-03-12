The quest for those 65 and older to get registered for vaccinations in North Iowa

Which older people are able to get vaccinated and when even varies from state to state. Iowa started with 65 and older in February before recently including those under that age threshold who have underlying health conditions. A recent report from AARP said that Hawaii's threshold is adults 70 and up while West Virginia started with residents 80 and older before lowering the number to age 50.

One Clear Lake resident in his late-80s, Mr. Smith, said he first tried the online approach for getting his wife, who has a neurologic disorder, registered, but he then pivoted to making calls.

"I sat here one day with a phone in each hand," Smith said. "I never did get in. My son and daughter finally made the connections for me."

The way Smith sees it, having a critical chunk of the vaccine registration process happen online can skew things toward those who are less gray and more proficient with computers. "The mind doesn’t work as well when you get to be our age versus when you’re younger," he said.