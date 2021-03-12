The quest for those 65 and older to get registered for vaccinations in North Iowa

As health officials across the United States have slowly moved from testing for and treating COVID-19 to vaccinating for the virus, the early registration process for vaccines for some older folks has better defined a pre-existing fault line in the country: Who has access to technology and is adept at using it?
"Online vaccine scheduling does not work for all people 65 and older. We have a lot of people who don’t have online access or know how to use a computer," Elderbridge Agency on Aging CEO Shelly Sindt said. Which is part of why, she said, her organization is advocating for the nearly 10,000 people 65 and up in Cerro Gordo County as well as those across the entire state.
Sindt said what that's meant in practice is that when an older person calls into Elderbridge for vaccine information, a staff member can help them get onto a list that goes to Iowa's 211 COVID-19 call center.
"So we are making referrals there. Folks call them and 211 will get them scheduled with Hy-Vee," she said.
If the older person getting registered needs any travel assistance, Sindt said that Elderbridge can reach out to a transit provider for help in one of the 29 counties it services.
Jim Collison, a former businessman and reporter for the Globe Gazette who is closer to 90 than 80, said he's completed his vaccination process now but wished the registration portion would've been smoother.
"I tried two or three times and I gave up quickly," he said. "I thought what I’ll have to do is physically go out to their office and then I got a telephone call from the office and they scheduled me."
Even though he's active online, Collison didn't say that he tried that route for getting registered and he doesn't think he's the only one in his age cohort who has made such a choice.
"I wouldn’t be surprised at all, no," Collison said. "My guess is there’s a lot of people, not just elderly people, who aren’t comfortable working on the computer."
An NPR story from February called "'Just Cruel': Digital Race For COVID-19 Vaccines Leaves Many Seniors Behind" included a quote from an 85-year-old woman in the Seattle area who said that trying to find out what to do online blanketed her with an "overwhelming amount of information."
According to 2019 data from the Pew Research Group, 68% of Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) and only 40% of the Silent Generation (those born from 1928 to 1945) own smartphones, which account for about 37% of internet access.
Numbers for broadband service are higher but not markedly so. The Pew data shows that 45% of those in the Silent Generation have such access, which means there are millions in a higher-risk population without the kind of connectivity much of the world runs on.
"Previous Pew Research Center surveys have found that the oldest adults face some unique barriers to adopting new technologies – from a lack of confidence in using new technologies to physical challenges manipulating various devices," the report stated.
Which older people are able to get vaccinated and when even varies from state to state. Iowa started with 65 and older in February before recently including those under that age threshold who have underlying health conditions. A recent report from AARP said that Hawaii's threshold is adults 70 and up while West Virginia started with residents 80 and older before lowering the number to age 50.
One Clear Lake resident in his late-80s, Mr. Smith, said he first tried the online approach for getting his wife, who has a neurologic disorder, registered, but he then pivoted to making calls.
"I sat here one day with a phone in each hand," Smith said. "I never did get in. My son and daughter finally made the connections for me."
The way Smith sees it, having a critical chunk of the vaccine registration process happen online can skew things toward those who are less gray and more proficient with computers. "The mind doesn’t work as well when you get to be our age versus when you’re younger," he said.
Though he felt that parts of the registration process were somewhat fraught and frustrating, Smith said that things were much easier when he got his wife out to the CG Public Health vaccination site on South Federal Avenue.
"Once I got out there, I was treated very nice. They were very helpful. But it’s getting out there and getting the appointment that left something to be desired," Smith said.
CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft has said previously that he hopes for his department to be able to do in-home visits before the year is up, which could help folks in Smith's situation. For those trying to call now, there isn't quite the same rush as before. Hanft noted that available vaccination slots took longer to fill this most recent week.
The days of calling on two phones may soon disappear altogether. But certain technology gaps will still exist.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.