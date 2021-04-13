The future is bright for the Joice Public Library

According to her, before the new library opened up in February, there was a temporary operation being run out of a house in town. At first, they only had about 90 books to offer (because those were the ones checked out when the fire happened), but slowly, the catalog started to grow. After a while, the Lien said the temporary library had received so many book donations from the community that it couldn't house anymore. With a new location, that isn't a problem.

"We’re really happy to have the room now," Lien said.

Between the hybrid public library/city hall building and the community center, project construction costs totaled about $2 million. Per Lien, fundraising and grant writing helped tremendously with covering such expenses.

"The people were generous. The grants were generous. The alumni were so generous. They don’t even live here anymore and they were so generous," she said. "It takes a lot to raise $2 million and that’s what we did with the help of the community."

Unfortunately for the community, Lien said, there were certain items that no amount of generosity would be able to cover. She said the some of the things in the history section were irreplaceable. As were all the items donated to the library.