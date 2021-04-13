The future is bright for the Joice Public Library

In the early morning hours of Sept. 21, 2018, flames engulfed the public library in Joice at 201 Main Street.
Instead of planned renovations becoming permanent, the town of about 250 people lost not just a library, but a place where local government business was done and where members of the community could gather. A focal point for townspeople of all ages.
Almost as soon as the last embers of the fire were extinguished, Joice Mayor Mark Thoma said those same community members started talking about when and how a new facility would come together. Serious fundraising efforts went throughout 2019 and construction began in April 2020.
Now, less than three years after such devastation, the town has a permanent new library and community center. "Definitely excitement, awe and amazement that we were able to come together and pull it off," Thoma said about what he was feeling the first time he set foot in the new facilities.
Joice Library Director Mardene Lien agreed.
"It’s really encouraging. I think everyone who comes in is pleased and happy that we have something to move forward," she said.
According to her, before the new library opened up in February, there was a temporary operation being run out of a house in town. At first, they only had about 90 books to offer (because those were the ones checked out when the fire happened), but slowly, the catalog started to grow. After a while, the Lien said the temporary library had received so many book donations from the community that it couldn't house anymore. With a new location, that isn't a problem.
"We’re really happy to have the room now," Lien said.
Between the hybrid public library/city hall building and the community center, project construction costs totaled about $2 million. Per Lien, fundraising and grant writing helped tremendously with covering such expenses.
"The people were generous. The grants were generous. The alumni were so generous. They don’t even live here anymore and they were so generous," she said. "It takes a lot to raise $2 million and that’s what we did with the help of the community."
Unfortunately for the community, Lien said, there were certain items that no amount of generosity would be able to cover. She said the some of the things in the history section were irreplaceable. As were all the items donated to the library.
"We lost everything and of course there was huge value," she said.
If there's another issue, it's that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has yet to have the grand opening showcase Lien thinks it deserves.
"We don’t have a date set yet, but we do hope to have it this summer. We’ll be setting it soon. We want that to be successful," Lien said.
Still, both she and Thoma are excited for what the future holds for the new facilities.
"Extremely excited and proud of what the city has come together to get accomplished," Thoma said. "It’s a wonderful feat ... For the size of Joice, a $2 million building on Main Street is quite amazing."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.