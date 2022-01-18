Take a sneak peek at the new Clear Lake Wellness Center

On Monday evening, the Clear Lake City Council got its first look at the nearly complete Wellness Center, which, after over a year of construction, is set to open its doors at the end of the month.

Dean Snyder Construction began work on the 81,000 square-foot, $10.6 million facility at the end of August in 2020, in conjunction with an expansion project at Clear Lake High School..

The ground floor of the center hosts a 47,114 square-foot field house featuring basketball courts, multipurpose courts, a 200-meter indoor track and a long jump pit.

Also located on the first floor is three multipurpose studios, locker rooms and saunas, and eventually, a coffee shop and café that will be operated by Java 18 owner Laura Schleusner.

Java 18 leases cafe space in Clear Lake Wellness Center Java 18, a coffee shop in Garner, is renting out space in the Clear Lake Wellness Center.

The upper level is home to workout equipment including weights, cardio machines and a second indoor track that overlooks the fieldhouse.

The fitness coordinator's desk will also be located on the second floor.

Clear Lake Wellness Center director Adam Long said that in addition to everything that will be ready for opening day, there will also be a section of indoor turf next to the basketball courts in the fieldhouse at some point, but Long said they have experienced delays in receiving the materials.

"February is going to be a bit more of a soft opening, realistically," Long said. "There's going to be some work still getting done here and there, but we're not in a state where we can do a grand opening just yet."

Aside from the turf field and a few smaller items like some missing dumbbells and weights, Long said everything will be ready for the Clear Lake Wellness Center's first day, Monday, Jan. 31.

The wellness center actually will play host to its first event the week prior, as the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce holds its annual meeting there Tuesday, Jan. 25.

"I can't wait for the doors to open and to get people in here," Long said. "I want it to be finished, want it to be cleaned up and I want people to utilize it."

The Clear Lake Wellness Center is adjacent to Clear Lake High School and is located at 115 N 20th Street.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.