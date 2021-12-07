 Skip to main content
T-Mobile awards $25,000 grant to Mason City for Riverwalk

Mason City's Riverwalk project received a financial boost on Tuesday.

T-Mobile has awarded one of its Hometown Grants to Mason City to help with community development projects that revitalize those communities, according to a release from the mobile phone provider.

Willow Creek Riverwalk plans

Tuesday night, the Mason City Council approved award a contract to Bergland + Cram for professional services related to planning on the Willow Creek Riverwalk. 

According to firm member Kristy King, the plans are organized in a musical sense to keep with Mason City's past and to give recreationalists a sense of rhythm and composition. 

As of now, construction could be expected for 2022. 

The grant is for $25,000.

“The River Walk will showcase Mason City’s legacy as the ‘original River City’ made famous in 'The Music Man.' Today's announcement is even more timely with the play currently showing on Broadway. We are honored T-Mobile has recognized Mason City as one of only 25 cities nationally to receive this award,” said Mayor Bill Schickel.

T-Mobile announced the first batch of 25 T-Mobile Hometown Grants in September, when it also named Woodstock, Illinois, the first Hometown Techover winner and recipient of $3 million in technology upgrades.

An official check presentation was held at the city council meeting.

“We are really excited at the continued development of the downtown with new amenities, housing options, and recreation opportunities," said City Administrator Aaron Burnett. "The Mason City Riverwalk will perfectly complement the great work that has been completed over the last few years in the heart of our community. This grant from T-Mobile will greatly assist in making this project the centerpiece of this transformation and a key asset in highlighting Mason City’s arts-centered history. The Riverwalk is planned to be a place for visitors and residents of all ages to gather in the downtown and enjoy a moment of reflection, relaxation, and/or play.”

