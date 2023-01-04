Swaledale mayor, clerk, councilman and public works director resign

The city of Swaledale has been hit with a rash of resignations.

Mayor John Drury tendered his resignation Friday afternoon, effective Tuesday, Jan. 3. Public Works Director Marshal Polsdofer, City Clerk Melissa Simmons and Councilman John Bonner also have resigned effective Jan. 3.

In his resignation letter, addressed “To the residents of Swaledale,” Drury wrote that in the past year a majority of the City Council “has made poor decisions that drastically and negatively impacted” Simmons and Polsdofer. Drury wrote that in 20 years as mayor he had never seen council members treat employees so poorly.

“It’s just the unprofessionalism that was being shown and choosing personal agendas over what’s right for the town,” Drury said Tuesday.

Simmons submitted her letter of resignation Dec. 19, writing she has “never had to deal with the amount of stress and mistrust” she has experienced in the last six months.

She wrote that rumors kill small communities, leaders need to trust the individuals they selected to do their jobs, and false accusations hurt everyone involved.

Drury also accused the council of breaking open meeting laws by forming quorums without public notice.

“There were some open meeting violations that occurred,” Drury said Tuesday. “I just can’t be a part of that. I get no joy out of this. It’s just something I had to do for myself.”

Councilman Roger Myhre Jr., who voted to reduce Polsdofer’s hours and duties in October, denied the allegations.

“That’s false,” Myhre said. “I think what’s happened is we finally got a council that the mayor doesn’t control, and he doesn’t like it. He’s been challenged, and his answer is to quit. He’s had 20 years of hand-picked council members. The fact that we’re asking questions about our town’s bills and questions about our town, the city clerk has called it conflict and the mayor has called it conflict.”

Myhre said he didn’t find out about Drury’s or Simmons’ resignations until Sunday evening. He was attempting to hold a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday night, but was unsure if it could be arranged so quickly without a mayor or city clerk. He did post an agenda more than 24 hours in advance as required by law.

“The fact that the Globe Gazette has received his letter of resignation before the City Council I think speaks about values and about what’s going on,” Myhre said.

Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore said the council has a few options moving forward. Per Iowa Code, the council can appoint a person to each of the vacancies or hold a special election. If it decides to make appointments it must do so at a public meeting.

The public can petition to demand a special election to fill the elected positions within 14 days of any appointment. Normally, that would be filed with the city clerk, but Wedmore said a petition could be filed with his office.

Drury, was first elected in 2000 and took a two-year hiatus in 2004 and 2005. He said he would not consider serving again even if the council went through radical change in the November election. He wrote that the council’s decision that led to Polsdofer’s resignation will cost the city money.

“The city now needs to hire a new maintenance person, and we will also need to contract with a DNR-certified water and wastewater affidavit operator,” his letter stated.

“They’ve got their work cut out for them, and I hope they take it seriously for a change because there’s a lot at stake,” Drury said Tuesday.

A woman answering at Bonner’s residence said he had no comment. Council members Steve Watters and Darwin Hanson could not be reached as of Tuesday afternoon and Simmons also had not yet responded to a message.

