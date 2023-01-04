Supervisors meetings moving to Mondays

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 to move its meetings from 10 a.m. Tuesdays to 10 a.m. Mondays at its first meeting of the year Tuesday.

Chris Watts was the lone voice of dissent, while new board chair Casey Callanan and newcomer Lori Meacham Ginapp voted in favor of the measure.

"I'm fine with them on Mondays, but when Casey originally asked me about switching it I suggested if he wanted to switch it to Mondays to switch it to the afternoon," Watts said Wednesday.

Watts said his reasons were twofold: He said claims, which are basically bills submitted to the supervisors for payment each week from the county's individual departments, will need to be turned in sooner under the change.

Watts also said he promised people he'd try to make the meetings more accessible to residents when he campaigned. He said he believes people are more available to attend meetings in the afternoon.

Callanan, who suggested the change, said he did so because the supervisors have joint drainage district meetings with bordering counties, and all four of those counties meet Mondays.

He said when joint jurisdictional issues came up in the past a separate meeting had to be set up on Mondays.

"In my opinion, I thought it made sense for us to have our meetings the same day as the others when issues such as those arise," Callanan said.