Supervisors hear about Iowa Homeowner Assistance Fund

Cerro Gordo Treasurer Pat Wright recently received a check for more than $2,000 from the Iowa Finance Authority for a tax sale redemption, leading her to discover the Iowa Homeowner Assistance Fund.

On Tuesday, she described the program to the Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors. She emphasized her office is not responsible for dispersing the up to $25,000 in funds qualified homeowners can receive.

"The benefit is those that qualify for this assistance up to $25,000," Wright said. "They have to apply to the Iowa Finance Authority specifically for this program and they can get up to $25,000 off of bad debt due to COVID."

Funding for the IHAF was distributed to the IFA from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The program is available for any owner who makes less than 150% of the Area Median Income (AMI) and had someone in the household experience a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, because of COVID-19. Recipients must be at least one payment behind on one of the following.

Mortgage.

Contract sale.

Manufactured home.

Property taxes.

Homeowner insurance.

Homeowner association fees.

The property must be located in Iowa, and applicants must occupy the home as their primary residence.

Applicants must visit iowafinance.com/ihaf and follow directions in order to determine if they qualify. Documentation required includes proof of ownership, identification, delinquency and income.

A mortgage servicer needs to provide past due amounts, and a case review team will ensure all documentation is complete. Payments are not received directly. They are sent to the mortgage services or other payees.

Wright said her office contacted all the mobile home and mobile home park managers, along with multiple local banks that are participating about the IHAF. She said people with questions should contact the Iowa Homeowner Assistance Fund team at (888) 668-0927.